Vaccine Walk-in Option Expands to State-Run Sites; New NYC Hub Offers Shots Under Whale

What to Know The last patient at the only New York state field hospital to serve people in both coronavirus waves was discharged Wednesday and the center closed; it was the first dedicated field hospital to open in U.S.

Improvements in core COVID rates, like hospitalizations, for New York City and state have been fueled by the vaccination rollout, officials say -- and they, in turn, are fueling more reopenings

16 NYS mass vaccine sites now accept walk-ins for people age 60+; nearly three dozen city-run sites accept walk-ins now for people age 50 and older

New Yorkers of a certain age can now get vaccinated at more than a dozen state-run sites without an appointment, making a once maddeningly process for many that much easier. The change Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced applies to people 60 and older.

It takes effect Friday at these 16 locations and marks the first general walk-in option Cuomo has allowed since the rollout started. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has rolled out the same choice for city residents age 50 and older after successfully targeting New Yorkers 75 and older with a similar no-appointment-needed campaign.

De Blasio has said he may expand the vaccine walk-in option more in the coming days.

"Go get vaccinated. If you haven't yet, it’s the perfect time to do it, because you can help us drive back COVID and push it out of this city and get our life back to a better place," de Blasio said as he reported the city's lowest core virus metrics in months. "Vaccinations working, indicators move in the right direction – very, very promising news we're seeing."

The new state walk-in program takes effect Friday as the city opens another convenient city-run location -- at the American Museum of Natural History. The museum will prioritize public housing residents and cultural institution workers but be open to all city residents. It's the latest addition to a vaccination rollout that already has spawned hundreds of pop-up sites throughout the city as the mayor aims to achieve his goal of inoculating at least 5 million New York City residents by the end of June.

That's the same time when de Blasio says he's willing to "reassess" mask and social distancing rules in the city, at least as they apply to the outdoors. He has repeatedly said relaxing of such restrictions is contingent upon vaccinations and low viral rates.

Right now, the mayor is nearly halfway to his 5 million goal. More than 2.2 million New York City residents have been fully vaccinated, about 26.6% of the city's population. Statewide, nearly 6 million New Yorkers, 29.7% of the population, can say the same.

Nationally, more than a third (34.4%) of Americans age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, while 52% have had at least one dose. The ratio is even higher among those age 65 and older, 66% of whom are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

The pace of vaccinations in the U.S. has slowed a bit this week, partly because of the Johnson & Johnson pause. That pause could end as early as Friday when a government advisory committee on vaccines will meet to determine whether the pause should continue, national infectious disease experts Dr. Anthony Fauci has said.

Federal and state agencies paused the J&J vaccine rollout on April 13 due to concerns about blood clots. The CDC warned that if people have symptoms within three weeks after receiving the vaccine they should contact their health care providers.

Officials were examining six reports of the unusual clots, including a death, out of more than 8 million Americans given the one-dose vaccine so far. Another potential blood clot case is being investigated in Oregon. The pause has caused some concern about whether Americans will be more hesitant to get vaccinated, though officials at every level of government have stressed that it's more dangerous not to get vaccinated.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday acknowledged entering a “new phase” in the federal vaccination effort that relies on increased outreach to Americans to get their shots, both to protect them and their communities. He announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand.

“Vaccines can save your own life, but they can also save your grandmother’s life, your co-worker’s life, the grocery store clerk or the delivery person helping you and your neighbors get through the crisis,” Biden said. “That’s why you should get vaccinated.”