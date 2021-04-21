Here Are the 16 Mass Vax Sites That Will Allow Walk-Ins for NYers 60+ Starting Friday

What to Know During a news conference at a mass vaccination site in Yonkers on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo touted the importance to continue vaccinations.

New Yorkers 60 years of age and older can get vaccinated at more than a dozen state-run mass vaccination sites without the need for an appointment starting Friday, April 23.

"The only way to address and defeat COVID and crush COVID is to get the vaccination. We have to reach herd immunity," Cuomo said.

During a news conference at a mass vaccination site in Yonkers on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo touted the importance to continue vaccinations -- ultimately announcing that New Yorkers 60 years of age and older can get vaccinated at more than a dozen state-run mass vaccination sites without the need for an appointment.

"The COVID numbers show that we are making progress. The COVID numbers show that we are heading in the right direction," Cuomo said, adding that Tuesday's percentage of coronavirus cases in the state was its lowest since November, although one shouldn't let their guard down.

Most New Yorkers are still not protected against COVID via vaccination. As of Wednesday, 42.1% of the population has had at least one dose, while 28.8% is fully vaccinated, the latest state data shows.

"The only way to address and defeat COVID and crush COVID is to get the vaccination. We have to reach herd immunity," he said, stressing that those 60 years and older can get vaccinated without prior appointments at 16 walk-in vaccination sites across the state starting Friday, April 23. The sites are:

Kodak-Hawkeye Parking Lot (Rochester)

NYS Fair (Syracuse)

Washington Ave. Armory (Albany)

Crossgate Mall (Albany)

Suffolk County Community College (Brentwood)

Aqueduct Race Track (South Ozone Park)

National Guard Armory (Yonkers)

SUNY Old Westbury (Old Westbury)

Medgar Evers College (Brooklyn)

York College (Queens)

Javits Center (Manhattan)

Yankee Stadium (Bronx)

SUNY Binghamton (Johnson City)

Delavan Grider Community Center (Buffalo)

Rochester Dome Arena (Rochester)

SUNY Polytechnic Institute (Utica)

For more information on vaccination sites in the tri-state area, click here.