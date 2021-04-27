The CDC issued new mask guidance Tuesday, saying face coverings are no longer needed outdoors for vaccinated people and for non-vaccinated people in some cases, too. But there are some clear differences in the recommendations.

What can you do if you're fully vaccinated? What about if you're not? Here's a quick look at the latest CDC recommendations.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Outdoor Mask Guidance

CDC

Indoor Mask Guidance

CDC

CDC

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said shortly after the new CDC guidelines were released that New York state would adopt them, indicating it would be effective immediately. Earlier in the day, before the new recommendations came out, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio indicated he was open to lifting outdoor mask requirements.

De Blasio's top public health adviser said the CDC change was logical, but noted the team wanted to review the new federal guidelines in detail before deciding how best to apply them in New York. It's not clear when the city will update its policy.