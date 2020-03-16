No Schools, No Dine-In: NYC Shuts Down to Combat Coronavirus; NJ May Be Next

What to Know U.S. novel coronavirus cases have surpassed 3,000; more than four dozen people have died, including at least eight in New York and New Jersey

The state of New York has more than 800 cases; most of the cases are in NYC and Westchester

Governors in New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency, and the usage of public transit is plunging

Over a million New York City public school children are staying home Monday -- and for the foreseeable future -- after Mayor Bill de Blasio heeded mounting, urgent calls to take the unprecedented action in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Describing his decision as an incredibly "painful" one, one he could never have imagined he'd need to make, the mayor said he would try to reopen schools April 20 at the earliest, but the reality is they may not be able to salvage the school year. Worst case scenario: New York City public schools, the largest district in the nation, may stay closed for the 2019-20 calendar.

Also announced Sunday: De Blasio will sign an executive order Monday morning limiting restaurants to take-out only -- and shutting down bars and clubs that do not serve food. No dining or drinking in will be permitted.

The Debate Over Schools - What's Next?

De Blasio held out for a least at week as other cities and states across the country announced sweeping public school closures for two primary reasons: 1) Essential city and other workers, like the FDNY, NYPD and hospital staff, need childcare so they can go to work; and 2) So many NYC students depend on meals they get at school just to eat.

To help address those issues, de Blasio said some schools will remain open to provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for kids in need -- and certain schools in each borough will convert to learning centers to provide some care for kids whose parents are on the front lines of the city's new war.

The school system, officials said, would attempt to quickly launch a “remote learning” program a week from Monday, with teachers being trained on the methods beginning Tuesday.

Schools are also closed on Long Island and in Westchester -- and will be in Connecticut and New Jersey, most likely, at some point this week.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has said statewide school closure is "inevitable" and "imminent" -- and he's expected to make that a formality at an afternoon news briefing Monday. Many districts have already closed.

Draconian Directives and Curfews

Murphy has also suggested that he may implement a statewide curfew, following the lead of the city of Hoboken. Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, days after the city's first confirmed case of COVID-19, effectively ordered bars and restaurants to close and declared a mandatory nightly curfew for residents from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. All residents are required to remain indoors during the curfew hours except for emergencies and required work.

The curfews add more stringent limitations to a tri-state area that has already seen crowds of 500 banned in New York -- so no concerts, no theaters -- and suggestions that crowds in New Jersey be limited to 250. The CDC said late Sunday that groups of 50 should be discouraged for the next eight weeks, so more severe local limitations may be on the horizon.

The flurry of weekend developments follows yet another expected surge in tri-state COVID-19 cases. At least six people in New York, mostly in New York City, have died coronavirus-related deaths; they have all had underlying health conditions. Two people in New Jersey have also died.

Meanwhile, the number of cases has increased exponentially. As of Sunday night, the tri-state area had more than 800 confirmed cases; New York state alone is responsible for more than 720 -- and likely has far more than that.

While escalating efforts to curb the spread, primarily to protect the most vulnerable populations, officials keep re-emphasizing certain facts about the novel coronavirus: 80 percent of people who get it self-resolve without needing further treatment and the overall general risk to the public is low.

To fend off despair that come with facing an epidemic like the coronavirus, mental health experts recommend exercise, deep breathing, mindfulness and keeping connected with your loved ones.

Still, it has been difficult to stem the tide of public anxiety. There have been confirmed cases among first responders, in city churches, among lawmakers -- there have been young children who contract COVID-19, people all along the age spectrum -- and extensive community spread.

Days after Hoboken officials announced the city’s first positive case of COVID-19, the mayor effectively closed bars and restaurants and declared a mandatory nightly curfew in the latest attempt to stop the spread of the virus, and the measure could soon be implemented statewide. NBC New York's Myles Miller reports.

The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the first coronavirus to ever earn the dubious distinction. It's novel -- that means it's new and no one has immunity to it. Vaccines and clinical trials are in the works -- and a new trial for a vaccine starts Monday.

A government official says the first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine that day. The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial at a Kaiser Permanente research facility in Seattle. Testing will begin with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc.

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

How to Protect Yourself

New York City's Health Department released the following guidance for people who recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea -- or for anyone who experiences fever, cough or shortness of breath:

Stay home — do not travel or go to work or school while sick

Go to a health care provider and tell them about your travel history If you do not have a health care provider or insurance, call 311

Avoid contact with others

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

Nationally, the CDC reported more than 1,600 cases of the coronavirus in the United States. Its last update, which was Friday, included case reports from 46 states and Washington, D.C., and 41 deaths. Most of the fatalities have been in Washington state, where America's very first case was reported and which remains the country's most impacted state by the virus.

In reality, the total number of cases could be much higher. NBC News estimates the total number of cases has surpassed 3,500.

New Yorkers seem to be heeding the government's advice to practice social distancing and not go where they don't need to go -- leaving America's largest city looking a little like a ghost town Friday. Public spaces normally packed with people like Times Square and the New York subway system were eerily empty, and some shop shelves looked like they'd been ransacked. The MTA announced Friday ridership was down 19 percent, while the LIRR was down more than 30 percent. Ray Villeda reports.