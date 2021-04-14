How Long Will It Last? Should I Still Get a Vaccine? J&J Pause Stirs Anxiety as NY, NJ Scramble

What to Know Tri-state health and elected officials are pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccination administration in accordance with new recommendations from the CDC and the FDA on Tuesday

The recommendation came after reports of unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination; all six cases were in women between age 18 and 48. One of the women died

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. to date; most recipients report no or mild side effects

Thousands of New Yorkers who were scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine at state-run sites Tuesday did manage to get the Pfizer brand instead, but thousands more in the city were waiting to reschedule shots or worse -- fearing they'd have to start the appointment process all over again.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The situation was similar in New Jersey and Connecticut Tuesday after the FDA and CDC recommended U.S. states pause administering the J&J shot following a half-dozen reports of rare blood clot complications in women. One of the women died.

Tri-state governors, at least one of whom received the J&J shot himself, and the White House moved quickly to minimize concerns about the impact of the pause and the potential long-term effect of the temporary halt Tuesday. The vast majority of the more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine administered throughout the U.S. so far have been accompanied by no reports of side effects or reports of mild side effects.

The U.S. recommendation to “pause” use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine set off a chain reaction worldwide and dealt a setback to the global vaccine campaign. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

About a quarter of a million people in New York City have already received the J&J vaccine and about half a million residents statewide got the shot. None of them were among the six women who reported clotting problems.

Roughly 100,000 Connecticut residents have received the J&J vaccine with no reported serious adverse events either. Neither of the six women who suffered the clots were from New Jersey either, where J&J has accounted for more than 230,000 doses administered. That's about 4 percent of all doses done to date in the Garden State.

Amid the national concerns, experts and elected officials stress the overall high safety and effectiveness around the vaccine. They and the feds say the pause came out of an abundance of caution. Still, some newly vaccinated New Yorkers say the developments fear a national pause could fuel the problem of vaccine hesitancy.

"A lot of people were nervous when these vaccines came out that they were rushed out," said Joe Thristino, who was vaccinated at Manhattan's Javits Center on Tuesday. "I think, unfortunately, it’s feeding some peoples paranoia about them."

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are all pausing the distribution of the J&J vaccine after the FDA and CDC made the recommendation Tuesday. News 4's Gaby Acevedo reports on the implications for the tri-state vaccination rollout.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco shared a similar concern, saying he was "somewhat dismayed in regards to this is just going to make some of the folks that are on the fence on whether they should get the vaccine or not maybe more hesitant to get it, which isn't good for us, right?"

For now, the disruptions to the process have been fairly minor. One woman who was vaccinated at the Javits Center Tuesday, Kalli Ankeny, said she was surprised at how seamlessly her scheduled shot was switched to Pfizer. It's unclear what's next in the vaccine rollout but the switch may not come so seamlessly for others.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who himself received the J&J shot last month along with Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, described the pause as a significant setback because unlike the Pfizer and Moderna brands, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is single-dose and doesn't require ultracold storage, which make it easier to transport. The single-shot regimen has been the foundation of the city's homebound seniors program for those two primary reasons. That program has now been paused.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, explains what to monitor if you recently received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

De Blasio said their hope is to get it back up and running as soon as possible.

The mobile vaccine clinic that the city launched just last week is another potential casualty. That bus was supposed to administer J&J shots and prioritize restaurant and delivery worker vaccinations for at least the first week before moving to other neighborhoods and boroughs. More buses were expected to launch in the coming weeks. De Blasio has yet to address any potential changes to those plans.

Overall, the pause means New York City will have to reschedule or rearrange roughly 4,000 vaccine appointments a day that use Johnson & Johnson's shot. It's not clear how long the pause could last, but de Blasio said the city's effort continues: "Our effort continues strong and will continue today and every day until we beat this disease."

Medical experts offer their insight into the recommended U.S. pause for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

New Jersey and Connecticut have similarly said they would try to rearrange appointments as possible. It's unclear how long the overall pause could last, but all three tri-states had been expected much lower J&J allocations anyway because of a previous and unrelated problem at a production facility that ruined 15 million doses. A federal advisory committee is expected to review the developments later Wednesday.

In New York City, Dr. Jay Varma, the mayor's senior medical adviser, said people should welcome the scrutiny of vaccines rather than worry about the highly isolated threat.

"This is a sign the U.S. has a system in place that identifies even the most rare," Varma said.

In all of the six reported cases of severe side effects, authorities said the unusual blood clots occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The patients were all women between the ages of 18 and 48. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. No other details on those cases were clear. (Here are potential side effects to look for if you recently got the J&J shot.)

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said a headache was the only common early symptom among the women. He also said that the pause should only last a few days, and it should not disrupt the pace of the national vaccination rollout, which has been accelerating.

Helping matters, Pfizer's CEO said Tuesday the pharmaceutical manufacturer could deliver 10 percent more doses to the U.S. by the end of May than previously agreed. That's a total of 300 million doses for the U.S. delivered ahead of schedule.

Like Fauci, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he didn't believe the J&J pause would lead to a dose shortage, adding, "No one who has received this vaccine should panic or worry." Murphy also said the stoppage won't affect the state's ability to reach his goal of fully vaccinating 4.7 million residents by the end of June. It's halfway there.

To date, New Jersey has fully vaccinated a quarter of its population, while nearly 40 percent have had at least one dose. In neighboring New York, which has led U.S. states in vaccinations per 100 people this month, according to OurWorldinData.org, 38.6 percent of the populace has had at least one dose and 25.5 percent is fully inoculated.

In Connecticut, about 41 percent of the population has received at least one dose, while 25 percent report a completed series.

Nationally, 29.1 percent of U.S. adults age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, while 47 percent have had at least one shot. The ratio is even higher for the 65 and older age group, of which 62.5 percent has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

In a series of statements Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson said it would proactively delay its vaccine rollout in Europe out of an abundance of caution as officials investigate.

"The safety and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority. We are aware of an extremely rare disorder involving people with blood clots in combination with low platelets in a small number of individuals who have received our COVID-19 vaccine," its latest statement said. "We have been working closely with medical experts and health authorities, and we strongly support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public."