NYC Rolls Out First Mobile Vaccine Bus as Walk-in Option Expands to More Sites

What to Know New York extends vaccine eligibility universally to those age 16 and older on Tuesday and warns the latest crush will likely cause some frustration to those trying to schedule appointments for the first time

Connecticut made that universal push last week, while New Jersey's governor has announced he'll open access to those 16 and older in less than two weeks, on April 19

More than 21 percent of New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated against COVID, though officials urge continued cautionas core viral metrics remain at quadruple the levels they were in early November

One day after all New Yorkers age 16 and older became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the city's first vaccination bus is hitting the road to bring the potentially life-saving shots to essential workers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the initial mobile bus will start running in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, on Seventh Avenue between 53rd and 54th Streets, on Wednesday. The neighborhood is among more than two dozen communities. More buses and locations will be announced in the coming days, he said, adding they would focus on areas across the five boroughs that were hardest hit by the pandemic.

Workers at the mobile clinic will speak multiple languages and they'll be able to administer around 200 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the mayor said. Restaurant and delivery workers will be prioritized the first week.

"These are folks who have been heroic during this whole pandemic. They have been making sure New Yorkers are fed. They've been out there. They've been vulnerable. Obviously, a number of them happen to be undocumented folks. We need to reach them," de Blasio said in making the bus launch announcement.

Appointments can be scheduled by emailing vaccbus@roarnewyork.org or by calling 1-833-ROAR-NYC (1-833-762-7692). Walk-up appointments will also be accepted when available, officials said.

To expedite access for the most vulnerable, the city has also expanded its walk-up appointment pilot for seniors. That program, which allows New Yorkers age 75 and older to get vaccinated with an eligible escort of any age, will be available at 25 city-run sites this week, up from the previous three, de Blasio said. (Click here to see the full list of participating locations.)

New York on Tuesday joined the majority of the country in making vaccine eligibility to all adults statewide, including for 16- and 17-year-olds. The youngest require parental consent for shots; only the Pfizer-BioNTech brand is authorized for them. There are only 14 states that haven't fully expanded vaccine access as of Wednesday, including New Jersey. The Garden State will take that step on April 19, the same day President Joe Biden set a deadline for universal U.S. eligibility.

New York's latest expansion added 1.7 million people to the pool of eligible state residents, bringing the total near 16 million, health officials said.

As of Wednesday, more than one in five New York residents -- about 21.2 percent of the state population -- is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the latest data shows. More than 6.7 million New Yorkers -- 33.8 percent of the population -- have had at least one dose. In the city, 19 percent of the populace is fully vaccinated.

In neighboring New Jersey, about 21 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, while more than 34 percent have had at least one dose. Those two states are among five that account for 44 percent of all new U.S. COVID infections over the latest seven-day period available for study, Johns Hopkins data shows.

The heavy concentration of new cases in states that account for 22 percent of the U.S. population has prompted some experts and elected officials to call for Biden’s administration to ship additional vaccine doses there. So far, the White House has shown no signs of shifting from its population-based policy.

Nationally, nearly 42 percent of U.S. adults age 18 and older have received at least one dose, while 24.4 percent are fully inoculated, according to the CDC.

It's still unclear how long protection lasts for those who are vaccinated, the CDC says, though new research suggests Moderna's vaccine protection lasts at least six months. It takes about two weeks after the final shot to build immunity.