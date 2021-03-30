No Appointment? No Problem! These NYC Mass Vaccine Sites Now Allow (Some) Walk-ins

New Yorkers age 75 and older can now walk into any of three 24/7 city-run mass vaccine sites and get dosed without an appointment. They can bring a friend to get dosed, too.

It's part of an ongoing effort by the city's Test & Trace Corps to reach the most vulnerable. As of this week, qualifying New Yorkers (again, those age 75-plus) and an eligible escort of any age can get vaccinated together at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, Bathgate Contract Postal Station and Citi Field sites, which run 24/7.

No advance scheduling is required. All qualifying New Yorkers have to do is show proof of age upon arrival at the site. While their accompanying party can be of any age, that person must also be eligible under state guidelines. More on those here.

“New Yorkers 75 and over are at high risk from COVID-19, and we need to do everything in our power to help them get vaccinated,” Dr. Ted Long, executive director of the NYC Test & Trace Corps and senior vice president of Ambulatory Care and Population Health at NYC Health + Hospitals, said in a statement. “We need to tear down all barriers for New Yorkers 75 and older to be vaccinated, and our new practice of walk-up vaccinations for them and an eligible escort makes it as convenient as possible for them and their loved ones.”

The new walk-in program is available at the following locations:

Brooklyn Army Terminal

140 58th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11220



4006 3rd Avenue

Bronx, NY 10457



36-2 126th St

Queens, NY 11368

The city offers free transportation to and from vaccine sites for adults who are older than 65 or have an ambulatory, visual, intellectual, or developmental disability. To reserve transportation, including ambulette and cab options, call 877-VAX-4-NYC. An operator will walk through eligibility and provide other options over the phone based on the caller's need, the city says.

New York state expanded vaccine access to all New Yorkers age 30 and older as of Tuesday, an influx that caused major headaches for those needing to schedule appointments. Next week, all New Yorkers age 16 and older will be eligible.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

