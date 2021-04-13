NY, NJ, CT Halt J&J Vaccinations on Feds' Suggestions as States Scramble for Alternatives

What to Know Tri-state health and elected officials are pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccination administration in accordance with new recommendations from the CDC and the FDA on Tuesday

The recommendation came after reports of unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination; all six cases were in women between age 18 and 48. One of the women died

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. to date; most recipients report no or mild side effects

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut all said they would pause administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines in accordance with new recommendations from the FDA and CDC Tuesday. Now, officials are scrambling to reallocate two-dose regimens and reschedule appointments for tens of thousands of people.

In the Empire State, Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said all appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines at state-run mass vaccination sites Tuesday would be honored with the Pfizer vaccine. It's not clear what happens after that.

The federal calls to pause the United States' only single-dose vaccine regimen came after reports of unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. One of the women died. No other details on those cases were clear. (Here are potential side effects to look for if you recently got the J&J shot.)

The pause comes as the State University of New York has been rushing to vaccinate tens of thousands of students before the end of the semester next month.

SUNY said last week that 350,000 students were being urged to make appointments on 34 campuses. SUNY said it would use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because its one-dose protocol would ensure students would be fully vaccinated by the time they left campus.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Jim Malatras said SUNY was working with New York state to locate alternative COVID-19 vaccines.

“We urge all students with appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to contact their campus or vaccination site because alternatives have already been found in some instances,” he said in a statement.

Several colleges announced the cancellation of vaccination clinics planned for Tuesday.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio, who himself received the J&J shot last month along with Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, described the pause as a significant setback, particularly for the city's homebound seniors program. That program relies exclusively on Johnson & Johnson's single-dose regimen.

The pause means New York City will have to reschedule or rearrange roughly 4,000 vaccine appointments a day that use Johnson & Johnson's shot. It's not clear how long the pause could last, but de Blasio said the city's effort continues: "Our effort continues strong and will continue today and every day until we beat this disease.”

Chokshi said city-run sites have administered about 234,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with no reports of the type of blood clot that prompted the federal warning Tuesday. He said health officials continue to monitor the data.

In New Jersey, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said all of the state's vaccination sites — about 700 total, officials have said — will cancel or put appointments for the J&J vaccine on hold. Authorities will work to arrange two-dose vaccinations but that may not be feasible in all cases.

The pause in New Jersey comes just as the supply of J&J vaccines ebbs from more than 130,000 last week to 15,000 this week. Next week just 5,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine are expected, Persichilli said. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had warned the state was expected an 88 percent drop in its weekly allocation.

Health leaders in Connecticut, meanwhile, said they have informed vaccine providers planning to hold clinics using J&J on Tuesday and in the coming days to delay those clinics or offer an alternative vaccine if they have a supply.

Agency officials said they would work with vaccine providers “to minimize the disruptions from this announcement in the near-term to the extent possible, but we anticipate that some cancellations will occur.”

Vaccine providers are being urged to reach out to people who were scheduled to receive a Johnson & Johnson dose and let them know them know their appointments will need to be rescheduled, officials said.

Connecticut had hoped to use a lot of its Johnson & Johnson vaccine at various mobile clinics as part of an effort to reach underserved populations. The FEMA mobile unit, which is currently in New Britain, was changing its schedule and would be offering the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. It was unclear when that change would happen.

Vaccine vans operated by Griffin Health suspended their operations for Tuesday.

To date, roughly 100,000 Connecticut residents have received the J&J vaccine with no reported serious problems, officials have said.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects. The FDA will convene an advisory committee Wednesday to decide appropriate next steps.

The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S. and are not affected by the pause.

