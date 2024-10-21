Mayor Eric Adams announced New York City would fête the New York Liberty with a ticker-tape parade in the Canyon of Heroes following their first-ever WNBA championship, an overtime conquest that made all sorts of history.

City Hall is expected to release complete details on the parade, including date, timing and route, later Monday. It'll mark the third time the honor is bestowed upon a women's sports team.

“At a time when the rest of the country is finally acknowledging the endless talent in our WNBA, we are proud to have New York City bring home the trophy," Adams said in a Sunday statement. "To our WNBA champions, thank you for being a role model to our city, and showcasing the values of grit, determination, and hard work. Now, we can’t wait to celebrate off the court and throw you the parade you deserve down the Canyon of Heroes!”

Liberty secured its third win to clinch the title after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA finals. The 2024 regular season was a record-breaking year for the New York Liberty, clinching the overall number 1 seed in the WNBA Playoffs for a second time in franchise history, tying a franchise-best finish of 32-8, and becoming the first team in WNBA history with back-to-back 30+ win seasons.

Along with the parade, five city buildings will be lit up in seafoam on Monday night in honor of the Liberty.

Those include:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

New York City Hall: City Hall Park, New York, NY 10007

Brooklyn Borough Hall: 209 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building: 1 Centre Street, New York, NY 10007

Queens Borough Hall: 120-55 Queens Blvd, Kew Gardens, NY 11424

Staten Island Borough Hall: 10 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301

There have been more than 200 ticker-tape parades in New York City. The most recent came in 2021, to honor essential workers and first responders for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent one celebrating a sports team came prior to the pandemic, when the U.S. women's soccer team won the World Cup in 2019.