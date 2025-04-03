New Jersey

Teen intentionally hits police car, tries to stab New Jersey officers: Officials

By Cherise Lynch

A teen is facing several charges after prosecutors said he tried to stab New Jersey police officers while being apprehended for intentionally crashing a stolen car into a police cruiser.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident began on Friday, March 21, just after 4:30 p.m., when a Florence police officer’s cruiser was intentionally struck multiple times while he was responding to a report of an overturned vehicle.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Prosecutors said the suspect -- a 16-year-old boy from Virginia -- then had an inoperable vehicle on Route 130 near Station Road. He exited the car and ran directly toward the officers on the scene, aggressively lunging at them with a knife.

One of the officers suffered facial injuries and a laceration to his torso while disarming the teen. Two other officers were treated and released, according to prosecutors.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Prosecutors said the teen has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault with deadly weapons, and other related charges.

According to prosecutors, the teen is being held in the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center in North Brunswick.

Local

GOOD NEWS 51 mins ago

Rare triple transplant for new heart, kidney and liver saves Long Island man's life

LIRR 2 hours ago

Groundbreaking ceremony marks future new LIRR station in Yaphank

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyBurlington County
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us