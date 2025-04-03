Teen intentionally hits police car, tries to stab New Jersey officers: Officials

A teen is facing several charges after prosecutors said he tried to stab New Jersey police officers while being apprehended for intentionally crashing a stolen car into a police cruiser.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident began on Friday, March 21, just after 4:30 p.m., when a Florence police officer’s cruiser was intentionally struck multiple times while he was responding to a report of an overturned vehicle.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Prosecutors said the suspect -- a 16-year-old boy from Virginia -- then had an inoperable vehicle on Route 130 near Station Road. He exited the car and ran directly toward the officers on the scene, aggressively lunging at them with a knife.

One of the officers suffered facial injuries and a laceration to his torso while disarming the teen. Two other officers were treated and released, according to prosecutors.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Prosecutors said the teen has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault with deadly weapons, and other related charges.

According to prosecutors, the teen is being held in the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center in North Brunswick.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.