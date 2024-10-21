When was the last time NYC held a championship parade?

The New York Liberty, celebrating their first-ever WNBA championship, will be honored with a ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes in Manhattan.

Details on the date, timing and route of the parade are expected to be announced sometime Monday.

But when was the last time a championship parade was held in New York City?

There have been more than 200 ticker-tape parades in New York City. The most recent came in 2021, to honor essential workers and first responders for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent one celebrating a sports team came prior to the pandemic, when the U.S. women's soccer team won the World Cup in 2019.

When was the last parade in New York City celebrating a local sports championship?

The last time a local New York City-area sports team was celebrated with a ticker-tape parade was in 2012 when the New York Giants won the Super Bowl.

When was the last rally celebrating a local sports championship in NYC?

NYCFC won the MLS Cup in 2021 and received a celebration and rally at City Hall, but there was not a parade.