NYC to host ticker-tape parade honoring New York Liberty championship

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the Liberty will get a ticker tape parade after winning their first championship. Details are expected to be released Monday

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New York Liberty will be celebrated with a ticker-tape parade in the Canyon of Heroes in New York City after winning their first-ever WNBA championship, Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday night.

Details on the parade date, timing and route are expected to be released on Monday.

“From the start of the season to the very last game, the New York Liberty were focused on one singular objective: winning. Tonight, they delivered a historic win — making our great city proud by becoming champions, the first in the franchise’s history,” Adams said in a statement. “At a time when the rest of the country is finally acknowledging the endless talent in our WNBA, we are proud to have New York City bring home the trophy. To our WNBA champions, thank you for being a role model to our city, and showcasing the values of grit, determination, and hard work. Now, we can’t wait to celebrate off the court and throw you the parade you deserve down the Canyon of Heroes!”

In addition, five city buildings will be lit up in seafoam on Monday night in honor of the Liberty.

The NYC buildings to be lit in seafoam Monday night are:

  • New York City Hall: City Hall Park, New York, NY 10007
  • Brooklyn Borough Hall: 209 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
  • The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building: 1 Centre Street, New York, NY 10007
  • Queens Borough Hall: 120-55 Queens Blvd, Kew Gardens, NY 11424
  • Staten Island Borough Hall: 10 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301
