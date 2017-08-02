What to Know Strong thunderstorms, possibly bringing hail and gusty winds, are likely for much of the tri-state over the next few days

While any strong storms are expected to be isolated, the places that do get hit will likely see extensive rain

Forecasters say the best chance for widespread showers and storms is late Friday into Saturday as a cold front approaches

A line of strong storms bringing gusty winds, hail and torrential downpours pummeled the tri-state area Wednesday, toppling tree branches and power lines in parts of New Jersey and prompting flash flood warnnings in several cities.

This video was captured as a midsummer hail struck Brooklyn Wednesday, ahead of thunderstorm warnings.

Thunderstorms began to develop across northeastern New Jersey around noon Wednesday; menacing clouds rapidly emerged over Top of the Rock in the city and shortly thereafter, torrential rain started falling. Penny-sized hail pounded a parking lot in Brooklyn; other hails reports came in from Wayne and Denville in New Jersey as the storm rolled through.

Storm Team 4 says the storms will continue to pulse up and down through the evening. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for a number of cities in northern New Jersey and New York, including the Bronx, where the Yankees had to delay the start of their 1:05 p.m. game, through the early afternoon. See the latest severe weather alerts here. Flash flood warnings were in effect for Passaic, Clifton and Paterson in New Jersey.

Most of the shower and storm activity will settle down heading into the evening, but it will remain muggy and murky with areas of patchy fog possibly developing overnight, Storm Team 4 says.

The rest of the workweek will continue to feature warm and humid weather. Both Thursday and Friday will see a good mix of sun and clouds, with highs climbing back into the mid 80s.

Again, there is a slight chance for a few rumbles of thunder during the afternoon and evening on both days, but forecasters say there's a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday as a cold front approaches the tri-state area. Even though Saturday looks to start off a bit soggy, conditions will improve by the end of the weekend with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine returning on Sunday.



