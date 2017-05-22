An 18-year-old man and his 59-year-old father face charges stemming from an alleged underage drinking party at their Connecticut home during which a 17-year-old attendee fell down a flight of stairs nearly two months ago.

Police initially got a call around 11:30 p.m. March 25 about a 17-year-old person who fell down a flight of stairs at the Knight home on Oenoke Ridge Road in New Canaan. The teenager was treated at a hospital, where the ER physician notified police the injuries may have come from an attack, not a fall.

Police say they conducted about 30 interviews over the course of the two-month probe that followed. Ultimately, they found no witness or evidence to corroborate the ER physician's theory of a physical attack, but detectives say they did learn Andrew Knight, 18, had been hosting an alcohol-fueled party at his New Canaan home, owned by his father, Douglas, at the time.

Police say it appeared Andrew Knight bought alcohol in Norwalk, and brought it home for the party. At some point that night, the 17-year-old person fell down the stairs and, when Douglas Knight returned home, he allegedly told everyone helping the fall victim not to call 911.

Andrew and Douglas Knight surrendered to New Canaan police on Thursday. Andrew Knight faces charges related to facilitating underage drinking. His father is accused of interfering with an emergency call. Information on attorneys for them wasn't immediately available; both are due back in court in the next few weeks.

The liquor store where the alcohol was purchased was referred to the State of Connecticut Liquor Control Commission, authorities said.