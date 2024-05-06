Met Gala live updates: How to watch the arrivals, who is invited, what's the theme and more

The biggest night in fashion is upon us -- and the stars are aligning in Manhattan.

Hailed as "the party of the year," the Met Gala unites A-listers across industries, from, of course, fashion, to sports, film, tech, politics and more, under one roof for a black-tie spectacle unlike any other. Attendees have to be invited, and tickets are $75,000 a person. It's a cash cow for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, raising $22 million last year.

This year's theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the dress code ... well, expect a lot of florals. The carpet officially starts at 5:30 p.m. Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth are your chairs.

We've got you covered with all the excitement as it happens. Follow along below:

How to watch the Met Gala arrivals

By Brad Luck

The famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art are about to have all eyes of the world on them. So how can you watch the arrivals?

“New York Live” will have a special edition from 6-7 p.m. on the NBC New York News streaming channel, or watch in the video player at the top of this story. Full details here.

Couples at the Met Gala

By NBC Staff

Over the years, the Met Gala has been a place where many major Hollywood couples have made their debut or made a big splash. From Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, take a look at some of the biggest names to step out together — and how they looked while doing so.

See the looks Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny are sporting as first two co-chairs arrive

The first of the 2024 Met Gala co-chairs have arrived.

Chris Hemsworth sported a cream-colored suit, very similar in shade to the color of the carpet the celebs will be walking throughout the evening.

Bad Bunny opted for darker tones, dressed almost entirely in navy blue with red strip accents on his pants. He also had dark sun glasses and a dark, velvety oversized beret. To keep with the "The Garden of Time" theme, he came with a bouquet of dark flowers as well.

Anna Wintour arrives

Anna Wintour, the Global Editorial Director of Vogue, was among the early arrivals, as per usual. She sported a white dress under a full-length black overcoat adorned with florals along the length of the piece.

"The look #Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson created for Anna Wintour was inspired by the Tulip-strewn cape in “Sleeping Beauties,” which was designed by Charles Frederick Worth, who is considered to be the first couturier," Vogue said on X.

Arrivals carpet revealed

Here is a first look at the transformed stairs at The Met ahead of the stars' arrivals. It follows closely along with the theme "The Garden of Time" — find out more about the theme here.

Take a look inside a 5-star suite given to an A-lister

By NBC Staff

Access Hollywood was given an exclusive look at a five-bedroom suite at The Mark Hotel in New York's Upper East Side that will be given to one of the A-list celebs who will strut down the Met Gala's red carpet on Monday night.

In a video tour led by digital creator Eric Sedeño, also known as @Ricotaquito on TikTok, the 5,000-square-foot suite is shown to come with a large living room, dining room, office, as well as five bedrooms, including a primary suite with an outside terrace.

Read the full story here

Ever wonder what it looks like behind-the-scenes getting ready for The Met Gala? Access Hollywood gets an exclusive tour led by digital creator Eric Sedeño, aka @Ricotaquito on TikTok, of one of The Mark Hotel’s most luxurious, 5-bedroom suites where all your favorite A-List celebs get ready for “fashion’s biggest night.”

Most controversial looks on the Met Gala carpet

By Linda Gaudino

Fashion's biggest night is full of stunning fits, but some designs have stirred controversy. NBC New York's Linda Gaudino takes a look back at some of the more questionable fashion choices.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Met Gala?

By Mike Gavin

“We never go out of style.” Here are the gowns Taylor Swift has worn at her six Met Gala appearances as speculation continues about her attendance at the 2024 event. Will she or won't she is the big question so many observers are watching.

Read the full story here

What happens inside the Met Gala? It's a secret

By Jennifer Vazquez

The Met Gala captivates the eyes of the fashion world every single year -- but part of the awe of the night's festivities are not the big names walking the red carpet in outstanding outfits, but rather that that is all we see.

That's right -- the night is very hush-hush. Not much else aside from the fashionable entrances is made public, and apparently it is designed that way.

One of the main rules, that helps to keep the allure and mystery of the Met Gala alive is the fact that what happens inside is so secretive thanks to the no-phone rule -- and by extension no social media -- that all invitees must abide by, according to Vogue.com.

However, like all rules, there are exceptions. Apparently, celebrities have gotten around the no-photos rule by ... sneaking them in while socializing in the bathrooms!

Read the full story here

Zendaya, Bad Bunny, JLo and Chris Hemsworth chair this year's Met Gala. Here are their past looks

By The Associated Press

Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya will join Vogue’s Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala, the magazine and the Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed in February.

Lopez has been on the guest list 13 times and Zendaya five. This is Bad Bunny’s third year at the gala and the first for Hemsworth. Check out their past outfits.

Read the full story here

The Met Gala is only days away. We wanted to take a deeper look at the star-studded fashion event and it's impact and influence on trends. News 4's Tracie Strahan reports

The 2024 Met Gala ‘Garden of Time' theme and dress code, explained

By Sandra Escallón

Prepare for the 2024 Met Gala red carpet to look like a beautiful bouquet.

On May 6, the biggest and brightest stars will step out in their most fantastical designs at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, the annual event — hosted by Anna Wintour and cochairs Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth — will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the theme is "The Garden of Time."

That means fans can expect to see an explosion of florals and nature-inspired designs on the red carpet.

Read the full story here

10 most fabulous entrances in Met Gala history

By Jennifer Vazquez

The Met Gala is known as "fashion's biggest night" -- and rightfully so!

While many of us watch from the comfort of our own couches the countless celebrities walking the carpet for mere minutes of fashion splendor... those few minutes walking up the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps is all that it takes for the stylish entrances and looks of the night to reach millions across the globe and become entrenched in fashion lore.

This year's theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The reference is not to the fairy tale, though, but to treasured garments from the vast collection at the Costume Institute — some too fragile to hang upright. Museum curators will place them in glass cases, like Sleeping Beauty herself.

And with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth as co-chairs of this year's star-studded event, draw-dropping fashion moments will surely take place.

In honor of the big event, we look back at the top 10 most iconic entrances and looks of Met Galas past.

Read the full story here

The history of the Met Gala, considered 'party of the year'

By Yessi Hernández, Sandra Escallón

It's an iconic night, where the Metropolitan Museum of Art becomes the spot to welcome worldwide stars and celebrities to the "party of the year." The Met Gala has done that for more than 70 years.

But how did this tradition start and become the event for fashion and art lovers?

The Costume Institute Benefit, also known as The Met Gala, began in 1948 as a midnight supper that invited guests could attend for $50 a ticket, said the museum. Created by publicity doyenne Eleanor Lambert, who called the event the "Party of the Year," it raised funds to support The Costume Institute and celebrated the opening of its major annual exhibition.

Read the full story here