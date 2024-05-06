Mayor Adams traveling to Rome, Vatican City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be traveling to Italy on Thursday for several days of meetings, his office announced Monday.

Adams will be attending the World Meeting on Human Fraternity, which is taking play May 10 and 11 in Rome and Vatican City. The conference is described as sharing ideas for a peaceful world.

Adams' office said he will also be meeting with "leaders and stakeholders."

The mayor's trip is being paid for by Fondazione Fratelli Tutti, a foundation established by Pope Francis.

The mayor's office said it would provide additional details on his trip in the coming days.