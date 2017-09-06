Craig Carton, co-host of WFAN's morning sports talk radio show "Boomer & Carton," has been arrested on investment fraud-related counts, an official familiar with the case tells NBC 4 New York. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Craig Carton, co-host of the popular sports radio show "Boomer & Carton" was arrested by the FBI in Manhattan early Wednesday

He was allegedly involved in a scam through which he and another man claimed to be running a discount ticket business that didn't exist

The 48-year-old Carton is accused of ripping investors off of a few million dollars; he is charged with securities and wire fraud

Craig Carton, co-host of WFAN's morning sports talk show "Boomer & Carton," has been arrested on investment fraud-related counts in connection with an alleged fake ticket scam.

The FBI arrested Carton, 48, at his home in Manhattan early Wednesday, the sources said. He was allegedly involved in an investment scam through which he and another man claimed to be running a discount ticket broker business that never existed, according to the sources.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed that Carton had been arrested and charged with securities fraud and wire fraud.

Famous Mug Shots: Aaron Carter

The two allegedly ripped a few investors off of a few million dollars. Details on the investigation were expected to be released later Wednesday.

Married and a father of four, Carton has co-hosted the popular sports talk show with Boomer Esiason since September 2007. He started his career in Buffalo in 1991, with stops along the way in Cleveland, Philadelphia and Denver.

He is also the founder of a charity for children with Tourette Syndrome called TicTocStop. Carton and two of his children have the condition.

WFAN is owned by CBS. CBS Radio said in a statement it was aware of the situation and cooperating with authorities, according to PIX 11. Neither Carton nor a rep for him could immediately be reached for comment.

Top News Photos: Congress Returns as Trump Ends DACA