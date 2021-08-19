Storm Team 4

Tropical Storm Henri to Become Hurricane as Path Tracks Up East Coast

As Tropical Depression Fred batters the tri-state with heavy rain, another storm system is poised to become a hurricane as it moves toward the U.S. east coast.

Forecasters said Tropical Storm Henri is expected to become a hurricane by the weekend, on a path that's more likely to affect the northeastern states. Henri was about 795 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Its top sustained winds were holding steady at 65 mph.

The National Hurricane Center warned that life-threatening ocean swells could affect East Coast beaches later this week. Right now, it's too early to tell the exact path Henri will take and how much damage the storm could cause.

Current predictions have the storm's cone covering the tip of Long Island by Sunday night, with winds reaching up to 80 mph.

There's still a lot of uncertainty but Storm Team 4 will continue to track Henri and provide updates throughout the week.

