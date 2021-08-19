Storm Team 4

Live Radar: Track Latest Timing and Impacts for Tropical Storm Henri

Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Friday. Check the latest radar, timing and other need-to-know information right here 24/7

Storm Team 4 is tracking the next major weather system -- one that is poised to become a hurricane as it moves toward the U.S. east coast -- as the tri-state area still works to recover from an overnight battering by Post-Tropical Cyclone Fred.

Based on the latest data, the center of Henri looks to stay just far enough east of the tri-state area late Saturday leading into Sunday but could still clip the eastern edge of Long Island.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Regardless, the storm is still expected to impact the coast, creating dangerous rip currents, rough surf and beach erosion.

Watch StormTracker 4 live above to stay on top of the storm and get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.

More From Storm Team 4

Storm Team 4 10 hours ago

Tropical Storm Henri to Strengthen Into Hurricane as Path Tracks Up East Coast

Storm Team 4 Aug 17

9 Tornado Warnings Issued Across NJ, NY in 5 Hours as Fred’s Remnants Slam Region

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4severe weatherHurricanelive radarTropical Storm Henri
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us