Live Radar: Track Latest Timing and Impacts for Tropical Storm Henri

Storm Team 4 is tracking the next major weather system -- one that is poised to become a hurricane as it moves toward the U.S. east coast -- as the tri-state area still works to recover from an overnight battering by Post-Tropical Cyclone Fred.

Based on the latest data, the center of Henri looks to stay just far enough east of the tri-state area late Saturday leading into Sunday but could still clip the eastern edge of Long Island.

Regardless, the storm is still expected to impact the coast, creating dangerous rip currents, rough surf and beach erosion.

Watch StormTracker 4 live above to stay on top of the storm and get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.