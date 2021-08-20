Homecoming Week Wraps Saturday With ‘We Love NYC' Concert Spectacular

A star-studded concert series in New York City closes Saturday night with a line-up so spectacular that not even the threat of a hurricane could ruin the night.

Five nights of unbelievable performances have brought out New Yorkers from all five boroughs. The final event, "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert," takes place on Saturday in Central Park at 5 p.m.

At sound check for the big concert in Central Park, with a less than stellar forecast on the horizon — they’re rehearsing “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” @BarbraStreisand @NYCMayorsOffice #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/IrZ3UKIUwB — Andrew Siff (@andrewsiff4NY) August 20, 2021

An approaching weather system had many worried about Saturday's concert chances, but Storm Team 4 expects the first signs of Henri to roll in after midnight.

The concert series aimed at celebrating the city's progress in the COVID-19 pandemic has played to all-vaccinated crowds since Monday. The concerts were meant as a sort of "New York City is back" message to the world, and some of the city's favorite icons have performed.

Tickets have been free for the general public, but are sold out ahead of Saturday's concert. VIP tickets are up for sale but run several hundred dollars, at the cheapest price point.

Ticketholders will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry, but the city says masks will be optional since the event is outdoors.

Here Are the Confirmed Performers at the Central Park Concert on Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.: