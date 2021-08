Hurricane Henri: Track Tri-State Power Outages

Hurricane Henri is expected to cause devastating power outages across parts of New York, especially Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey that providers warn could linger for days. Storm Team 4 is tracking the potential for a heatwave mid-week, which could compound the danger even after Henri moves out.

See power outage numbers across the tri-state area, within our demographic area, below. These numbers will be updated regularly throughout the weekend and into Monday but check with your provider for the latest information on outages and estimated restoration times.

These numbers are updated as of 5:30 p.m.:

NEW YORK

COUNTIES CUSTOMERS OUT CON ED Bronx Brooklyn 14 Manhattan 3 Queens 34 Staten Island Westchester 1 TOTAL CON ED 52

COUNTIES CUSTOMERS OUT ORANGE & ROCKLAND UTILITIES Orange Rockland 122 Sullivan Ulster TOTAL ORU NY 122

COUNTIES CUSTOMERS OUT PSEG LI Nassau 45 Suffolk 67 Rockaways (QNS) <5 TOTAL PSEG LI 90

COUNTIES CUSTOMERS OUT NYS Electric & Gas Dutchess Orange Putnam 545 Sullivan 17 Ulster Westchester TOTAL NYSEG 562

COUNTIES CUSTOMERS OUT CENTRAL HUDSON Dutchess 1 Orange Putnam 1 Sullivan Ulster 4 TOTAL CENTRAL HUDSON 6 TOTAL NEW YORK OUTAGES 832

NEW JERSEY

COUNTIES CUSTOMERS OUT PSEG NJ Bergen <5 Essex <5 Hudson Hunterdon Middlesex <5 Monmouth Morris Passaic Somerset Union <5 TOTAL PSEG NJ <20

COUNTIES CUSTOMERS OUT ORANGE & ROCKLAND UTILITIES NJ Bergen Passaic Sussex TOTAL ORU NJ 0

COUNTIES CUSTOMERS OUT FIRST ENERGY/Jersey Central Power & Light Essex Hunterdon 13 Middlesex 6 Monmouth <5 Morris 8 Ocean 34 Passaic Somerset Sussex 78 Union Warren TOTAL JCP&L 144

COUNTIES CUSTOMERS OUT ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC Ocean 7 TOTAL ACE 7 TOTAL NEW JERSEY OUTAGES 171

CONNECTICUT

CUSTOMERS OUT (STATEWIDE) EVERSOURCE 140 UNITED ILLUMINATING 2 TOTAL CONNECTICUT OUTAGES 142

PENNSYLVANIA

CUSTOMERS OUT (STATEWIDE) PIKE CO LIGHT & POWER

TOTAL TRI-STATE POWER OUTAGES: 1,145