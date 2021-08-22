Photos and Videos Capture Impact of Hurricane Henri Across Tri-State

Hurricane Henri kept on course early Sunday to crash into a long stretch of northeastern coastline, as millions on New York’s Long Island and nearby areas braced for flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.

With the center of the storm projected to pass just off the eastern tip of Long Island by midday, hurricane warnings extended from coastal Connecticut and Rhode Island to near the old whaling port of New Bedford, Massachusetts, and across the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York’s Hamptons to the summer getaway of Fire Island.

Bands of heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains and drivers plowed through foot-deep water in a few spots in New York City, and Newark and Hoboken, New Jersey.

Here are some of the damages so far:

New York

As seen from Liberty National Golf Course ferry to Manhattan, a sign Henri was approaching New York City at 7:00 p.m. Saturday

Carlos Pulido

The weather got uglier as the night went on.

Lightning, one of which was seen striking the One World Train Center, and heavy rain forced Mayor Bill de Blasio to cancel Saturday's "Homecoming" concert aimed to celebrate the city's progress against the pandemic.

Alexander Krivenyshev

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Flash flood warnings were issued beginning Saturday night and into Sunday morning throughout the five boroughs. The National Weather Service said drivers had to be rescued after they got stuck in a flash flood on 3rd Avenue beneath the Gowanus Expressway and between 4th Avenue and Carroll Street late Saturday.

Further north, vehicles were seen wading through floodwater, according to videos by Williamsburg News.

Floodings now at Throop Ave & Wallabout St. pic.twitter.com/zRqSoZU0yg — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) August 22, 2021

New Jersey

Hours before rain even arrived, the storm was already stirring up rough waves along the shores of New Jersey.

strong waves at Sandy Hook - thanks for the Henri analysis @nynjpaweather ❕ pic.twitter.com/Mv9f0RUtMR — Will (@huckitplease) August 21, 2021

By Sunday night, it was pouring and several flash flood warnings were issued across New Jersey. Video posted to Twitter shows flooding on southbound Route 21, right before Interstate 280.

Connecticut

Shelves that held flashlights at a Walmart in Cromwell, Connecticut, were emptied by Saturday and residents prepared for power outages as a result of Hurricane Henri.