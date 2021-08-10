Andrew Cuomo Resigns as Governor of NY: Everything We Know, So Far

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, exactly one week after a bombshell report was released that concluded he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women while in office.

Cuomo’s resignation will be effective in 14 days, ending his term as the state’s 56th governor. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will then replace Cuomo, beginning her term as the state’s 57th governor.

From reactions around the political world to what New Yorkers can expect from Hochul as she steps in to replace Cuomo, here’s everything we know.

Andrew Cuomo resigned in what seemed like a routine press conference

Almost 10 minutes into a roughly 15-minute speech, Cuomo continued to issue apologies to women who may have been offended by his actions that he described as “being nice.”

Then, he abruptly announced his resignation to the public.

"Government really needs to function today. Government needs to perform. It is a matter of life and death government operations, and wasting energy on distractions, is the last thing that state government should be doing, and I cannot be the cause of that,'" Cuomo concluded. "Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now, is if I step aside and let government get back to governing."

In the minutes leading up to the impromptu resignation, Cuomo attempted to discredit the attorney general’s report by saying it was tainted by political motivations and falsehoods.

Who takes over for Cuomo now that he has resigned?

In two weeks, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will step up to replace Cuomo as New York’s governor when his resignation goes into effect.

The move will be historic -- on Hochul’s part, at least -- because she will become the first women in the state’s history to serve as governor.

Despite many not knowing who she is, Hochul has a decorated resume that stretches back to the 1980s, when she was first elected into public office as a council member just outside of Buffalo.

An attorney and lifelong New Yorker, Hochul is currently wrapping up the tail end of her second term as the state’s 77th lieutenant governor. The governor-to-be had previously served just one partial term in Washington before losing her seat to Chris Collins.

“As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor,” Hochul said in a statement.

A quick look at Kathy Hochul’s political views

Hochul has been a longtime supporter of the Affordable Care Act, pro-choice, and the LGBTQ community, according to her website.

While serving as governor, Hochul was very vocal in the fight to increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Hochul says that she is committed to empowering woman and has consistently placed priority on issues important to women. Hochul also supports equal pay for equal work.

Chris Cuomo has yet to make a statement

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has, so far, remained silent as news of his brother’s resignation spread Tuesday.

Last week, Chris was under fire after prosecutors revealed that he was involved in managing the outgoing governor’s response to the sexual misconduct allegations brought up against him.

A jarring series of emails and text messages made public by investigators for New York Attorney General Letitia James appeared to show that Chris helped to develop talking points and strategies as sexual harassment allegations surfaced about his brother.

In one highlighted instance, one of Andrew’s public statements on his alleged actions seemed to almost mirror one of Chris’ emails verbatim.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Chris has yet to release a statement regarding his brother’s resignation.

A bombshell report released by investigators concluded that Cuomo “sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State” employees and made “comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

Read the full report here.