See the Front Pages from NY Newspapers Following Cuomo's Resignation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation marked a big day in the history of New York, and the biggest newspapers in the state didn't pass up the opportunity to document that history in their own fashion.

In a day where an infrastructure bill was one of the only other major stories, each of the outlets were able to dedicate plenty of ink to the outgoing governor.

Here's how some newspapers from around the city are covering the sudden resignation:

New York Times

The front page of The New York Times for Aug. 11, 2021.

The news of Cuomo's resignation even trumped the other major news story of the day: the U.S. Senate approving a massive infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden had been trying to get passed for months.

New York Daily News

KISS HIM GOODBYE

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns



• Sex harassment scandal sinks Cuomo

• Gone in 2 weeks: Madam Gov. (Hochul) to step up

KISS HIM GOODBYE

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns

• Sex harassment scandal sinks Cuomo

• Gone in 2 weeks: Madam Gov. (Hochul) to step up

• Accusers cheer, pols jockey for 2022

New York Post

Tomorrow's cover: At the end of his grope. Gov. Cuomo finally resigns

Wall Street Journal