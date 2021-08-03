These Democrats Are Calling for Andrew Cuomo to Resign (Again)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been under fire for most of the year, facing allegations on four fronts -- sexual harassment of young women in his orbit, verbal harassment and threats against other politicians, safety issues with a bridge named for his father, and mishandling of the COVID epidemic in nursing homes.

The state investigation into harassment claims has come to a close after several months. On Tuesday morning, New York Attorney General Letitia James and the team of attorneys selected to investigate allegations of sexual harassment made against Gov. Andrew Cuomo have completed their investigation and released a public report of their findings.

The attorney general's report, which is being made available to the public for the first time, found that the harassment claimed by a number of the governor's accusers is in violation of state and federal law.

The governor "sexually harassed current and former new york state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a sexual suggestive nature that created a hostile work environment for women," the attorney general stated.

Democrats in February and March at all levels of government called for the three-term governor and political scion to resign. Cries for Cuomo's resignation quieted as investigations continued into the summer months and the governor refused to bow to pressure. However, following the report's conclusion calls for Cuomo's resignation and impeachment have taken center stage once again.

Here is the latest list of Democrats calling on Cuomo to step down once again following the stunning revelations of James' report. (List current as of 1:40 p.m. ET, Aug. 3.)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio released the following statement on the release of James’ report:

“My first thoughts are with the women who were subject to this abhorrent behavior, and their bravery in stepping forward to share their stories. The Attorney General’s detailed and thorough report substantiates many disturbing instances of severe misconduct. Andrew Cuomo committed sexual assault and sexual harassment, and intimidated a whistleblower. It is disqualifying.

“It is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor. He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) spoke to cameras briefly outside of her Senate Russell office, reacting to the New York Attorney General’s report on Gov. Cuomo. Once again, Gillibrand reiterated that she believes Cuomo should resign. She called the report “deeply, deeply disturbing.”

Representatives Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08), Thomas Suozzi (NY-03) and Gregory Meeks (NY-05) issued the following joint statement:

“The office of Attorney General Tish James conducted a complete, thorough and professional investigation of the disturbing allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo. The investigation has found that the Governor engaged in abusive behavior toward women, including subordinates, created a hostile work environment and violated state and federal law. We commend the brave women who came forward and spoke truth to power. The time has come for Governor Andrew Cuomo to do the right thing for the people of New York State and resign.”

In a statement, Assemblymember Ron Kim said that Cuomo is "wholly unfit to serve and most be removed from office immediately" calling for the impeachment process to begin.

"Today’s report from Attorney General Letitia James confirms what we have long suspected: Governor Cuomo used his office to sexually assault, harass, intimidate, and humiliate his employees. He is wholly unfit to serve and must be removed from office immediately. There is no measure left to hide this truth: the governor broke the law so we must hold him accountable," Kim's statement reads in part. "We must return to session immediately and begin the impeachment proceedings.”

Meanwhile, New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie called the finding in the report "gut-wrenching," adding that Cuomo "is not fit for office."

"The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to all the individuals who have had to endure this horrible experience. The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office," Heastie's statement reads in part.

New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, also voiced that Cuomo should step aside, saying that Cuomo "does not deserve to be the governor of New York" following the stunning revelations of the attorney general's report.

In a statement, Kaminsky said: “On March 12 I said that Governor Cuomo should step aside. Now we know that he must step aside or be removed. These damning findings from Attorney General James, who has done a great job, show quite clearly that the governor must resign—and if he will not, that he should be impeached. Not only has Gov. Cuomo broken the law by committing disturbing and dehumanizing acts against women, he has engaged in retaliation against his accusers, and also abused his power as an employer, boss, and the leader of New York and most powerful person in this state. Andrew Cuomo does not deserve to be the governor of New York."

New York State Sen. Gustavo Rivera called for Cuomo's impeachment if he does not resign.

"The independent investigation overseen by New York Attorney General Letitia James unequivocally delineates the extent of Governor Cuomo's despicable behavior and chronic sexual harassment of numerous women. It is clear that the Governor and his administration fostered a toxic environment that leveraged power to intimidate those who were berated and harassed," Rivera's statement read.

"We greatly value the bravery of those that came forward as well as those that suffered in silence. There is no doubt that the Governor is not fit to represent the State of New York and he must resign immediately. If he refuses to step aside after all of the overwhelming evidence included in this report, the Assembly should move swiftly to the next step of this process and send articles of impeachment to the Senate."

Meanwhile, another New York State Senator said the governor and members of his staff involved in the coverup of the harassment must resign.

“The report released by Attorney General James finds Governor Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women, which violates state and federal law. He must resign immediately. Those on his staff involved in the unlawful retaliation and coverup of the crimes must also resign," New York State Sen. Pete Harckham said in a statement.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said, "The Governor must resign immediately."

Aside from Curran, another local democratic county executive, Westchester County's George Latimer, also called for Cuomo to resign.

“The Attorney General’s findings are clear and compelling. The Governor must resign. The patterns of sexually harassing, intimidating and inappropriate behavior towards women cannot be tolerated," Latimer said in a statement shortly after the attorney general's findings were made public.

