Storm Team 4

Strong Storms Approach Tri-State With Heavy Winds, Then Sharp Cooling

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A strong cold front is pushing through parts of the tri-state region Wednesday afternoon, and some areas can expect wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour as it passes by.

The severe weather threat was initially north of our area, but expanded Wednesday afternoon to include parts of the Hudson Valley. Wind advisories are in effect throughout the region as well. (Click here for the latest severe weather alerts.)

Storm Team 4 expects a significant drop in temperatures behind the front, with lows from the mid-40s to the mid-50s around the region by Thursday morning.

Weather Stories

Wildfires Sep 17

Wildfire Smoke from Out West Brings Haze, Vivid Sunsets to East Coast

Storm Team 4 Sep 10

Heavy Rain, T-Storms Threaten NYC Area; LI District Cancels 1st School Day Over Floods

See the latest radar images from StormTracker 4 below.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us