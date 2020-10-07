Strong Storms Approach Tri-State With Heavy Winds, Then Sharp Cooling

A strong cold front is pushing through parts of the tri-state region Wednesday afternoon, and some areas can expect wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour as it passes by.

The severe weather threat has been expanded to include parts of the Hudson Valley. Strong storms are approaching. WInd damage is likely. pic.twitter.com/raAaTlMQ4t — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) October 7, 2020

The severe weather threat was initially north of our area, but expanded Wednesday afternoon to include parts of the Hudson Valley. Wind advisories are in effect throughout the region as well. (Click here for the latest severe weather alerts.)

Storm Team 4 expects a significant drop in temperatures behind the front, with lows from the mid-40s to the mid-50s around the region by Thursday morning.

See the latest radar images from StormTracker 4 below.