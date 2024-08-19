How much rain did we get? Hundreds stranded as flash floods engulf tri-state area

Hundreds of people were stranded and many daring vehicle rescues performed as powerful weekend storms dumped nearly a foot of rain on parts of Connecticut and followed it up with a grand finale late Sunday, again lashing the tri-state with blinding downpours and crippling travel.

Rainfall rates of up to 3 inches an hour had been expected overnight. By Monday morning, a flood warning remained in effect for Long Island's Suffolk County, while a river flood warning stood in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Flash flood warnings that lingered overnight expired around sunrise. Check the latest active alerts here.

Connecticut took the brunt of the hit this weekend, taking damage from significant rain earlier Sunday. The second rash of storms brought reports from New York and New Jersey. There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

Across the region, basements flooded, roads became impassable and homes were evacuated for safety reasons. Amtrak had to suspend New York City service Sunday night, and two Metro-North lines were down Monday morning.

The NYPD warned of heavy flooding in Central Park and advised drivers to avoid the 86th Street transverse.

Monday features the chance of a few afternoon storms before clearing weather on Tuesday and the start of lower humidity. Flights were being delayed and canceled at local airports, so check with your carrier before heading out.

How much rain did we get?

Here are some of the latest rain totals, according to the National Weather Service. For more details, click here:

CONNECTICUT

Fairfield County

Newtown 10 inches Redding Ridge 9.22 inches Norwalk 7.08 inches Stamford 6.87 inches Danbury 4.12 inches Greenwich 3.98 inches Westport 3.55 inches *National Weather Service, New York

NEW JERSEY

Bergen, Essex counties

Livingston 4.13 inches Oakland 3.39 inches Cedar Grove 3.45 inches West Orange 2.95 inches Newark 2.15 inches Clifton 2.71 inches Passaic 2.39 inches *National Weather Service, New York

LONG ISLAND

Suffolk, Nassau counties

Miller Place 9.84 inches Stony Brook 9.40 inches Commack 8.82 inches Smithtown 7.67 inches Hampton Bays 6.27 inches North Massapequa 4.20 inches Bethpage 3.05 inches *National Weather Service, New York

NEW YORK CITY