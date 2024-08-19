Storm Team 4

How much rain did we get? Hundreds stranded as flash floods engulf tri-state area

Connecticut took the brunt of the hit this weekend, taking damage from significant rain earlier Sunday before getting pummeled again later in the evening. It was rough across the tri-state area

By Storm Team 4 and NBC New York Staff

Hundreds of people were stranded and many daring vehicle rescues performed as powerful weekend storms dumped nearly a foot of rain on parts of Connecticut and followed it up with a grand finale late Sunday, again lashing the tri-state with blinding downpours and crippling travel.

Rainfall rates of up to 3 inches an hour had been expected overnight. By Monday morning, a flood warning remained in effect for Long Island's Suffolk County, while a river flood warning stood in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Flash flood warnings that lingered overnight expired around sunrise. Check the latest active alerts here.

Connecticut took the brunt of the hit this weekend, taking damage from significant rain earlier Sunday. The second rash of storms brought reports from New York and New Jersey. There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

Across the region, basements flooded, roads became impassable and homes were evacuated for safety reasons. Amtrak had to suspend New York City service Sunday night, and two Metro-North lines were down Monday morning.

The NYPD warned of heavy flooding in Central Park and advised drivers to avoid the 86th Street transverse.

Monday features the chance of a few afternoon storms before clearing weather on Tuesday and the start of lower humidity. Flights were being delayed and canceled at local airports, so check with your carrier before heading out.

How much rain did we get?

Here are some of the latest rain totals, according to the National Weather Service. For more details, click here:

CONNECTICUT

Fairfield County

Newtown10 inches
Redding Ridge9.22 inches
Norwalk7.08 inches
Stamford6.87 inches
Danbury4.12 inches
Greenwich3.98 inches
Westport3.55 inches
*National Weather Service, New York

NEW JERSEY

Bergen, Essex counties

Livingston4.13 inches
Oakland3.39 inches
Cedar Grove3.45 inches
West Orange2.95 inches
Newark2.15 inches
Clifton2.71 inches
Passaic2.39 inches
*National Weather Service, New York

LONG ISLAND

Suffolk, Nassau counties

Miller Place9.84 inches
Stony Brook9.40 inches
Commack8.82 inches
Smithtown7.67 inches
Hampton Bays6.27 inches
North Massapequa4.20 inches
Bethpage3.05 inches
*National Weather Service, New York

NEW YORK CITY

LaGuardia Airport2.96 inches
Central Park2.43 inches
Fordham, Bronx2.22 inches
Bellerose, Queens2.42 inches
*National Weather Service

