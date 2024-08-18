Flash flood warnings for much of NYC metro area Sunday night

As strong thunderstorms bring heavy rain to the tri-state area Sunday night, flash flood warnings are in effect for much of the area until 10:15 p.m.

Areas under a flash flood warning include: Fairfield County in Connecticut; New York (Manhattan), Richmond, Union, Rockland, Bronx counties in New York; and Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Union and Passaic counties in New Jersey.

ALERT: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for New York (Manhattan), Hudson, Bergen, Westchester, Rockland, Union, Richmond, Bronx until 8/18 10:15PM. #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/3EICrHQ8fZ — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) August 18, 2024

Flooding reports were coming in from across the area. In addition to the significant rain causing damage earlier Sunday in Connecticut, reports have started to come in from New York and New Jersey.

The NYPD was warning of heavy flooding in Central Park and advising drivers to avoid the 86th Street transverse.

Please avoid the 86 street transverse. pic.twitter.com/j5Z7OSE202 — NYPD Central Park (@NYPDCentralPark) August 19, 2024

Amtrak said all service between New York Penn station and Philadelphia was suspended around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday due to flooding. Trains are holding on the tracks between New York and Philadelphia as a result of the flooding.

Service Disruption: As of 8:20 PM ET, all rail traffic between New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) is temporarily suspended due to flooding conditions in the Newark (NWK) area until further notice. We appreciate your patience and will update as information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) August 19, 2024

New York City emergency management officials said flooding was impacting travel on the northbound FDR Drive.

Flooding Condition: Northbound traffic delays on the FDR Drive approaching East 71st Street in Manhattan. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/KVVnlbeL5T. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) August 19, 2024

Metro-North Railroad said the Waterbury and Danbury lines will be suspended through Monday morning and passengers should find alternate routes, including the New Haven or Harlem lines.

Waterbury Branch service is suspended in both directions because of a weather-related flooding near Seymour.

Danbury and Waterbury service will be suspended through tomorrow morning. Customers should consider using the New Haven or Harlem Lines for service on Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/zW5uBi2WxR — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) August 19, 2024

What is a Flash Flood Warning?

A Flash Flood Warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring. If you are in a flood-prone area move immediately to high ground. A flash flood is a sudden violent flood that can take from minutes to hours to develop. It is even possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediately receiving rain.

.@NWSNewYorkNY Flash Flood Warning for MN & SI: Until 10:15PM, 8/18. Heavy rain of 1-3in. will cause flooding of highways/streets. Do not drive/walk where water covers the roadway. Move to higher ground, or, if in a basement, move to a higher floor. Info: https://t.co/oBGvYAYGD9 pic.twitter.com/jOPvR9qpBd — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) August 18, 2024

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the tri-state, except Long Island, until 10 p.m.

Monday will include the chance of a few afternoon storms before clearing weather on Tuesday and the start of lower humidity.