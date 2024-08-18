Weather

Rainfall totals reach 4 inches Sunday morning ahead of severe thunderstorm threat

After a soggy morning, there's another round of wet and potentially severe weather headed for us this afternoon

By Violeta Yas

The soggy start to Sunday is merely an appetizer before the main course: strong thunderstorms and damaging winds threaten our afternoon.

Many in the tri-state woke up to heavy showers that brought a slight risk of minor flooding. That threat will come back around later.

Preliminary rainfall totals show some parts of the region got absolutely drenched. Areas of Connecticut, including Norwalk and Stamford saw totals bumped up against 4 inches.

As the morning system moved on, we’ve been left with a cloudy, muggy, and showery day. There will be some significant breaks in the rain, so run any errands while you can.

Then, the real mess begins.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon, accompanied by damaging winds. Here’s where our flood threat makes a return: flooding rain is possible.

As we start the week, a few more scattered storms are in the forecast for Monday night before a nice, refreshing air mass moves in for the middle of the week.

