NYC flooding snapshot: Chelsea Market's leaking ceiling, Central Park closes roads

A line of severe thunderstorms pushed through the tri-state Sunday night, soaking an already wet ground that took a battering in the early morning.

The pounding rain delivered a familiar scene to New Yorkers: flooding.

Maybe the most dramatic came from Manhattan, where water could be seen pouring from the ceiling at the popular Chelsea Market.

The city's roads, always one of the first victims to heavy rainfall, started rapidly collecting pooling.

Up in Central Park, the NYPD warned of heaving flooded and advised drivers to avoid the 86th Street transverse. And over on the FDR drive, officials said flooding had impacted travel on the northbound side.

⚠️Road Condition Advisory: Flooding reported:



Manhattan:

- Northbound FDR Drive at 78th Street, significant flooding, right and center lanes are now passable.

- Southbound Harlem River Drive at 166th Street, significant flooding, two lanes blocked, one lane passable.



Bronx:

-… pic.twitter.com/4f0WPfEEIC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 19, 2024

Transit was hit hard too. Amtrak said all service between New York Penn station and Philadelphia was suspended around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday due to flooding.

Trains are holding on the tracks between New York and Philadelphia as a result of the flooding.