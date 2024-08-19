Weather

NYC flooding snapshot: Chelsea Market's leaking ceiling, Central Park closes roads

By NBC New York Staff

A line of severe thunderstorms pushed through the tri-state Sunday night, soaking an already wet ground that took a battering in the early morning.

The pounding rain delivered a familiar scene to New Yorkers: flooding.

Maybe the most dramatic came from Manhattan, where water could be seen pouring from the ceiling at the popular Chelsea Market.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The city's roads, always one of the first victims to heavy rainfall, started rapidly collecting pooling.

Up in Central Park, the NYPD warned of heaving flooded and advised drivers to avoid the 86th Street transverse. And over on the FDR drive, officials said flooding had impacted travel on the northbound side.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Weather Stories

Storm Team 4 2 hours ago

Flash flood warnings for much of NYC metro area Sunday night

Storm Team 4 Aug 17

NYC beaches closed for rip current, 6-foot swell threats brought on by Tropical Storm Ernesto

Transit was hit hard too. Amtrak said all service between New York Penn station and Philadelphia was suspended around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday due to flooding. 

Trains are holding on the tracks between New York and Philadelphia as a result of the flooding.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Weather
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us