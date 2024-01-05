Winter storm to wallop parts of New York area with up to a foot of snow, raging wind gusts

What to Know Temperatures fall into the high 30s on Friday and stay there through the weekend

A powerful winter system moves in late Saturday into Sunday, bringing rain or snow or a combination of both to a swath of the tri-state area; the five boroughs could see a dusting to 3 inches. A winter weather watch is in effect north and west of New York City, where heavier snowfall is expected

We're tracking another big storm next week; but it will likely be too warm for snow, leaving the potential for flooding rainfall to the New York area by Tuesday or Wednesday

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of the interior tri-state area -- and warnings are possible -- as a powerful system prepares to slide its way up the East Coast Saturday into Sunday, potentially dumping a foot of snow on parts of the region.

Lighter accumulations are expected for the immediate New York City area -- think the 1-to-3-inch range -- while northwest New Jersey, Connecticut and the Hudson Valley will get plowable snow. Some spots near Poughkeepsie could see 8 to 12 inches by the time the system moves out. Snowfall rates of an inch an hour are possible.

Those on the shore, in New Jersey and on Long Island's south shore, meanwhile, should expect mainly rain.

The timeframe for the storm at this point is Saturday night into Sunday. Snow develops Saturday evening, likely transitioning to rain by midnight south of I-95. Snow may be heavy at times north of I-95 Saturday night through Sunday morning. Precipitation also may transition back to snow along the coast later in the day Sunday.

We should be dry in time for the Giants/Eagles game (hey, it's still a divisional game).

A winter watch watch has been issued for areas north and west of New York City for Saturday evening through Sunday in areas where the snowfall is expected to be more significant.

Snow forecast for this weekend

So how much snow will we get?

Here's a look at Storm Team 4's snow forecast.

At this point, the general thinking is accumulations of up to 3" are most likely for the immediate metro area, though some spots on Long Island and the Jersey Shore will see more rain than anything. Central Park itself could struggle to get to 1". Snow will start briefly in Manhattan and then turn to rain.

We're forecasting a tighter gradient on the southern edge of the storm and broader areas of 8-12" north of NYC, including Sullivan, Ulster, Orange, and Pike counties.

The hills of northern Connecticut, including the Litchfield hills, could also see some higher totals of up to 12".

Winds near the coast are expected to be strong, with gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour.

How long since it has snowed in Central Park?

Snow would be quite a change of pace for the tri-state. Central Park has not recorded an inch of snowfall in a single-calendar day since Feb. 13, 2022 -- nearly two years ago. At this point, it still looks like any heavy snow will be well north and west of the city this weekend, but there's still time for the forecast to change, depending on the track.

With this weekend's storm it remains a real question if we will break this record drought in Central Park.

New York State Department of Transportation crews will be staffed 24/7 for the storm and cleanup, said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“We anticipate heavy, wet snowfall across various regions, potentially causing power outages and hazardous travel. I urge New Yorkers to be vigilant. Prepare your households, monitor local forecasts, and plan for the next couple of days as the forecast comes into clearer view," Hochul said in part in a statement.

The governor's office offered the following numbers for residents to call if they do lose power:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: 800-743-1701

“As the tri-state area anticipates a winter weather system this weekend that could bring substantial impact, New York City’s agencies are prepared and are actively coordinating with the National Weather Service and our utility partners to ensure a comprehensive response to mitigate and address any potential effects from this weather,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol in a statement.

Where can I go to see snow this weekend?

If you want that heavy snow, or are looking at a ski getaway weekend, you could have some good skiing further inland.

With such a tight gradient, little shifts in track make a big difference. Keep in mind that a span of just 25 miles could mean a difference of 6 inches of snow.

Here's a look at the regional ski forecast.

Flooding potential exists in areas seeing rain

Rain could be problematic, too. Winds and waves will keep shore areas at risk for more erosion and perhaps minor coastal flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain are possible south and east of the city by the time the system moves out, escalating the flooding concerns. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

What about the forecast for the rest of this week, and next?

While we await the snow, it will remain clear but cool for the rest of the week. Friday featured a frigid start, and highs for the day aren't expected to crack the 40-degree mark. Temperatures in the 30s linger through the weekend.

We're tracking another big storm on the heels of this one. The next system looks to hit Tuesday into Wednesday, and with temperatures expected to be relatively warm, that may mean flooding rainfall, on top of any snow that has accumulated and could melt.