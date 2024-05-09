1 woman killed, another hurt in Brooklyn hit-and-run: Police

One woman was killed and another was left injured after they were struck in a Brooklyn intersection by a hit-and-run driver who ran off from the scene, according to police.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. in Bushwick at the intersection of Eldert Street and Knickerbocker Avenue, police said. Surveillance video obtained by NBC New York showed a blue SUV speed through, then swerve to avoid a red car in its path — and in doing so, struck two women before crashing.

Shortly after, an NYPD cruiser is seen on the security video close behind the SUV, with its emergency lights on. The department did not immediately respond when asked if police were in pursuit of the vehicle.

A 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Wycoff Hospital. The other woman, a 44-year-old, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is expected to survive. The victims have not been identified.

Witnesses said that after striking the women and crashing, the driver of the SUV jumped out and ran off. Police were searching for the driver, but did not provide a description of what the individual looked like.

An investigation is ongoing.