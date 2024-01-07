Overnight storm dumps foot of snow on tri-state interior; see NY, NJ totals

The first major snow storm of the season has mostly cleared out and left behind significant snow totals for some in New York and New Jersey, while others woke up Sunday to nothing but wet roads.

The overnight system brought snow accumulations as high as a foot for parts of Orange, Ulster and Sussex counties -- and it only took 12 hours to reach those totals.

Heaviest snow from last night fell from the Poughkeepsie area through Orange and Sussex County, NJ. It's a winter wonderland through much of the Tri-State this morning! #StormTeam4NY #WinterStorm #Snow #Winter pic.twitter.com/arH6e5on9z — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) January 7, 2024

How much snow did we get?

Parts of the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey got more than a foot of it -- and the heavy, wet stuff is likely to cause headaches for anyone breaking out their shovels for the first time this season.

Here's a look at some of the biggest totals from around the tri-state, with New York's Plattkille seeing the most as of Sunday morning — at 14 inches!

New York City was once again left out of the snow party. Central Park barely recorded more than a race and the rest of the five boroughs was lucky to see anything stick to patches of grass.

Here's a look at some of the snow totals closer to NYC:

Check out the 10-day forecast

We're tracking another big storm on the heels of this one. The next system looks to hit Tuesday into Wednesday, and with temperatures expected to be relatively warm, that may mean flooding rainfall, on top of any snow that has accumulated and could melt. Sign up for our newsletters here.

Here's your latest 10-day NYC weather forecast.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.