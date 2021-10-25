Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Tri-State With 2-4 Inches of Rain, Damaging Winds Possible

What to Know Potentially severe thunderstorms are expected by Monday night with heavy rain continuing into Tuesday as a low-pressure system sets up just off the coast

Much of the area could see 2-4 inches of rain through Tuesday; a Flash Flood Watch has been issued from south New Jersey all the way up to Connecticut

Strong wind gusts of 60-70 mph could be embedded in some of the thunderstorms on Monday night

Heavy rain and dangerous winds are expected across the tri-state area this week as a warm front moves through the region.

After a cool weekend, we warm up again Monday with highs back in the 70s and the muggy air returns. Potentially severe thunderstorms are expected by Monday night with heavy rain continuing into Tuesday as a low-pressure system sets up just off the coast. Much of the area could see 2-4 inches of rain through Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from south New Jersey all the way up to Connecticut. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Strong wind gusts of 60-70 mph could be embedded in some of the thunderstorms on Monday night. Some of the winds and a few sprinkles could linger into early Wednesday morning but most of Wednesday and Thursday should be mainly dry.

Rain returns by Friday and temperatures drop back down to the high 50s and low 60s after Monday.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.