How Much Rainfall Did the Nor'Easter Drop on the Tri-State Area?

The storm is expected dump up to 5 inches of rain across the tri-state area, bringing rainfall totals typically seen in a month

Flash flood watches remain in effect throughout Tuesday as a powerful nor’easter moved into the tri-state area with torrential rainfall and damaging winds.

The storm is expected dump up to 5 inches of rain in New York and New Jersey, bringing rainfall totals that are typically seen during an entire month. One to three inches of rain had already fallen by mid-morning in some of areas of Brooklyn and other boroughs, flooding some streets and causing cars to stall during the morning commute.

The tri-state area saw devastating floods over the summer after Ida and Henri drenched the area with historic flooding.

Check out the latest rainfall totals in your area or use our handy map below. Don't see your neighborhood listed? Get full totals from the National Weather Service here.

