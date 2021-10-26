Nor'easter Could Develop Into Tropical Storm Wanda, National Hurricane Center Says

As a nor'easter is expected to dump several inches of rain across the tri-state area, the National Hurricane Center is eyeing the possibility for another storm to develop in the northeast.

A storm system with strong winds is forecasted to move northeast in the next few days, the NHC said. By late Tuesday, it could "acquire some subtropical characteristics" and merge with the nor'easter, turning into a tropical storm that will be named Wanda.

The system has a 20% chance of formation during the next 48 hours, the NHC said late Monday. That chance increases to 50% during the next five days.

What does that mean for the tri-state? New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and parts of the northeast could see rain and wind impacts as the low-pressure system meander off the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, forecasters said.

More rain in the region is likely by Friday and showers are expected to linger into Saturday, according to Storm Team 4. The weather looks to improve for Halloween, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.