Live Radar: Nor'easter Thrashes Tri-State With Relentless Rain, Winds

A nor'easter descended on the tri-state overnight, unleashing punishing rains, some thunderstorms and ferocious winds for some before dawn -- with periods of heavy rain expected to drench the region throughout the day Tuesday.

New York City public schools are open, though some in flood-prone areas of northern New Jersey closed for the day. See a full list of school closures here.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Watch StormTracker 4 live above to stay on top of the storm and get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.