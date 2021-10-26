Storm Team 4

Live Radar: Nor'easter Thrashes Tri-State With Relentless Rain, Winds

A nor'easter descended on the tri-state overnight, unleashing punishing rains, some thunderstorms and ferocious winds for some before dawn -- with periods of heavy rain expected to drench the region throughout the day Tuesday.

New York City public schools are open, though some in flood-prone areas of northern New Jersey closed for the day. See a full list of school closures here.

Watch StormTracker 4 live above to stay on top of the storm and get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4severe weatherlive radar
