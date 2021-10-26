Missing Kayaker Found Dead After Boat, Phone Turn Up Along NY Beach: Coast Guard

A 45-year-old kayaker who left Long Island's Hempstead Monday night en route to Mamaroneck has been found dead, the Coast Guard said Tuesday.

Laurence Broderick's body was recovered by New Rochelle's police marine unit hours after he disappeared. He was confirmed dead at a hospital a short time later.

Coast Guard officials had found his kayak, with his cellphone, at New Rochelle's Glen Island Beach earlier in the day Tuesday but he wasn't with his belongings.

The circumstances under which he died weren't immediately clear.

Crews started searching for Broderick before dawn Tuesday after getting a report that Broderick had never made it to Mamaroneck, where he was due the night before. He had left Hempstead on a kayaking trip around 9 p.m.

Nassau County, Westchester, Rye and Eastchester police departments were involved in the half-day search for him, along with the Coast Guard.

The investigation is ongoing.