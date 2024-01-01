2023 ends as the least snowy year on record for NYC

This probably comes as a surprise to nobody, but the Big Apple saw the least amount of snow in 2023 since record-keeping began.

Just how little snow are we talking? Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, Central Park only recorded 2.3 inches of snowfall.

Even though the park recorded a couple of inches last winter (thank you February and March), it's still been almost 700 days since the city recorded at least an inch of snowfall in a single day.

We're less than two weeks from hitting that unbelievable benchmark.

The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed 2023's shockingly snow-less year. The years 1913 and 1973 take second and third place, with 3.4 and 5.6 inches respectively, for "least annual snowfall."

Snow lovers may have some good news on the horizon. Storm Team 4 is tracking the potential for a significant winter storm this coming weekend.

Don't get your hopes too high, though. The storm track and cold air availability for snow are both still very much up in the air.

Stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest details.