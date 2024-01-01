SNOW

2023 ends as the least snowy year on record for NYC

Storm Team 4 is tracking the potential for a significant winter storm this coming weekend. Will it finally break our snow drought?

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

This probably comes as a surprise to nobody, but the Big Apple saw the least amount of snow in 2023 since record-keeping began.

Just how little snow are we talking? Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, Central Park only recorded 2.3 inches of snowfall.

Even though the park recorded a couple of inches last winter (thank you February and March), it's still been almost 700 days since the city recorded at least an inch of snowfall in a single day.

We're less than two weeks from hitting that unbelievable benchmark.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed 2023's shockingly snow-less year. The years 1913 and 1973 take second and third place, with 3.4 and 5.6 inches respectively, for "least annual snowfall."

Snow lovers may have some good news on the horizon. Storm Team 4 is tracking the potential for a significant winter storm this coming weekend.

Weather Stories

Storm Team 4

Flooding rain is over but showers could linger through end of week

Storm Team 4

Flooding rains, 60 mph winds whip tri-state as high tide threatens

Don't get your hopes too high, though. The storm track and cold air availability for snow are both still very much up in the air.

Stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest details.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

SNOWNew York CityStorm Team 4winter
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us