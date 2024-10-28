MTA, Metro-North adding service to and from Yankee Stadium for World Series

Looking to get to Yankee Stadium for World Series games 3, 4, or possibly 5? The commute just got a little easier.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced Friday that it would be adding more subway and Metro-North service for the games on Monday and Tuesday (and Wednesday, if necessary).

During each game of the 2024 World Series, all northbound express D trains will be making stops at 161st Street-Yankee Stadium, the MTA said. Typically during rush hour, the D train goes express between 145th Street in Manhattan and Tremont Avenue in the Bronx, but the stadium stop will be added before and during the game to help more fans.

After each game, 4 and D service at 161st Street-Yankee Stadium will have extra trains to increase capacity and keep crowding down at the station.

The MTA said there will be additional personnel at the station to help provide assistance and support. The transit agency also noted that there are four buses (Bx1, Bx2, Bx13 and BxM4) that stop near the stadium and can be used as well.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

On Metro-North, each of the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines will provide extra services. That includes the Yankee Clipper Trains to the game, which goes directly to Yankee Stadium.

Sara Gore talks with California Live’s Jessica Vilchis about the upcoming World Series between the New York Yankees and the LA Dodgers. They make a friendly bet, and Sara samples some festive goodies from Dough Doughnuts, Fortunato Brothers, Schmackary's Cookies, Breads Bakery, Zaro’s Family Bakery, and Junior’s.

On the Hudson Line, eight trains from Poughkeepsie and Croton-Harmon will stop at Yankees-East 153rd Street, along with two extra trains from Croton-Harmon and Ossining that will run express to the stadium. Those trains will leave Croton-Harmon at 3:54 p.m. and 4:16 p.m., respectively, getting to the stadium just after 4:30 p.m. and just before 5 p.m. After the game is over, eight trains to Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie will make extra stops, as well as two extra express Poughkeepsie trains.

On the Harlem Line, the Yankee Clipper train will leave from Southeast at 4:26 p.m. and get to the stadium at 5:49 p.m., according to the MTA. After the game, that train will make all stops between Mt. Vernon West and Southeast. Riders can also take other trains to the Harlem-125th Street station and take a shuttle train to the stadium from there.

There will be another two Yankee Clipper trains on the New Haven line, leaving New Haven at 4:07 p.m. and 4:47 p.m., respectively. The MTA said there will be four Yankee Clipper trains on the New Haven line for after the game as well: two will go express to Stamford before making all local stops, one will make all stops between Mt. Vernon East and New Haven, and a fourth will make all local stops between Mt. Vernon East and Stamford.

The MTA has more information on train and subway lines on its website.