World Series Game 3 start time: What to know ahead of Yankees vs. Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming to New York with a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

After Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam highlighted Game 1, defense took the spotlight in Game 2 as Yoshinobu Yamamoto shined in his World Series debut, leading the Dodgers to a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees.

However, Shohei Ohtani suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder after he landed awkwardly on an attempt to steal second base in the last play of the bottom of the seventh inning. Ohtani is expected to play in Game 3.

So when does Game 3 begin?

Game 3 will be played at Yankee Stadium with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT.

When did the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series start?

The World Series started on Friday, Oct. 25.

What is the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series schedule?

Here's a full look at the remaining World Series schedule (* = if necessary):

Game 3: Dodgers at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 28, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Dodgers at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 28, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Dodgers at Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 5*: Dodgers at Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Dodgers at Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 6*: Yankees at Dodgers, Friday, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Yankees at Dodgers, Friday, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 7*: Yankees at Dodgers, Saturday, Nov. 2, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

How many games are in the Word Series?

The championship round of the MLB playoffs is best of seven.

What is the World Series format?

The World Series features a 2-3-2 format where the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, along with Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

Who has home field in the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series?

The Dodgers had a better regular-season record (98-64) than the Yankees (94-68), giving Los Angeles home-field advantage in the World Series.

What TV channel is the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series on?

All World Series games will air on Fox.

How to stream the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series live online

The action will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.