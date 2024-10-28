Who is singing the national anthem at Game 3 of the World Series?

The 2024 World Series is headed to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 on Monday night and will get a huge star power boost.

Leslie Odom Jr. will be signing the national anthem while Fat Joe and Aaron Tveit will also perform at the game.

Leslie Odom Jr. to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Game 3

Singer and actor Leslie Odom Jr., known for his role as Aaron Burr in the musical "Hamilton," will perform the national anthem at Game 3 Monday night.

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Leslie Odom, Jr. performs onstage during the 2024 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME )

Fat Joe set to perform before Game 3

Lifelong Yankees fan Fat Joe will perform pre-game at Game 3.

"South Bronx native Fat Joe performs a custom version of his hit tracks 'New York' and 'All the Way Up' highlighting the World Series matchup before Game 3 on Monday, October 28, in front of fans attending the first game of the World Series at Yankee Stadium," Major League Baseball announced.

Who is performing "God Bless America"?

Actor and Broadway star Aaron Tveit, who starred in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," will perform "God Bless America" during the seventh inning stretch.

So when does Game 3 begin?

Game 3 will be played at Yankee Stadium with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT.

What is the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series schedule?

Here's a full look at the remaining World Series schedule (* = if necessary):

Game 3: Dodgers at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 28, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Game 5*: Dodgers at Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Game 6*: Yankees at Dodgers, Friday, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Game 7*: Yankees at Dodgers, Saturday, Nov. 2, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

How many games are in the Word Series?

The championship round of the MLB playoffs is best of seven.

What is the World Series format?

The World Series features a 2-3-2 format where the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, along with Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

Who has home field in the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series?

The Dodgers had a better regular-season record (98-64) than the Yankees (94-68), giving Los Angeles home-field advantage in the World Series.

What TV channel is the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series on?

All World Series games will air on Fox.

How to stream the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series live online

The action will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.