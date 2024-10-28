Looking for a last-minute World Series ticket? Here's how much it will cost you

Fans looking for cheap World Series tickets might be out of luck.

An NBC New York analysis Monday of last-minute ticket prices found the cheapest single ticket for Game 3 at Yankee Stadium across popular secondary market sellers was over $900.

Gametime said the highest-priced ticket for Game 3 is $16,167, down from $27,000 last week. While prices may be down from last week, they will still cost you more than a pretty penny.

The cheapest tickets appear to be for Game 4.

Below are the costs of the cheapest single game tickets for the potential three games at Yankee Stadium in the 2024 World Series. Prices include fees.

Game 3 is scheduled for Monday and Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday. Game 5 is a contingent game to be played if no team wins the first four games. Game 5 would be played Wednesday.

*All prices are as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 28 and may change based on availability.

StubHub

The cheapest single game ticket on StubHub for Game 3 will run you $728 (or $987 with fees).

Game 3: $987 (including fees)

Game 4: $847

Game 5: $878 for standing room or $987 for a seat

Gametime

The cheapest single game ticket on Gametime for Game 3 will run you $737 (or $993 with fees).

Game 3: $993

Game 4: $951

Game 5: $956

SeatGeek

The cheapest single game ticket on SeatGeek for Game 3 will run you $821 (or $975 with fees).

Game 3: $975

Game 4: $881

Game 5: $944

Vivid Seats

The cheapest single game ticket on Vivid Seats for Game 3 will run you $654 (or $914 with fees) for standing room or $814 ($1138 with fees).