How to watch: U.S. women's gymnastics team final to air in primetime on NBC from Paris

Though it took place early on Tuesday in Paris, gymnastics fans will have the chance to see Team USA's full team Olympics competition on primetime later tonight.

The gymnastics team final will air on NBC, Peacock, and nbcolympics.com here starting at 8 p.m. as part of the network's primetime coverage.

Simone Biles joined Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Jade Carey in the chase to return gold to the United States after taking team silver in Tokyo.

The eyes of the world turn to the United States women's gymnastics team. 🌟



📺 Primetime in Paris on NBC and Peacock at 8P ET pic.twitter.com/ksPl13qHts — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2024

The Americans were favored to win gold after finishing runner-up to Russia in 2021.

Despite being impacted by illness at the qualifying session on Sunday, Carey is expected to participate in the medal competition.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Biles' teammate Jordan Chiles also will compete in all four events. Chiles finished fourth in the all-around during qualifying behind Biles, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and 2020 Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

Tuesday's primetime coverage will also include multiple swimming events, including the women's 100m backstroke, men’s 800m freestyle, and men’s 4x200m freestyle relay. You can also catch U.S. men's 3x3 basketball.

What time is the women's gymnastics team final at the Olympics?

The women's gymnastics team final is scheduled to air as part of NBC primetime starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30.

What channel is the women's gymnastics final on?

The women's gymnastics team final will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock.

You can stream the coverage live here.

How many rotations are there in the team finals?

There are four total rotations in the gymnastics team final.

The competition will include the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

That's two less rotations than the men's gymnastics team event, which has six rotations.

What teams are competing in the women's team final?

Eight total teams will compete in the women's team final

The United States will be competing against Brazil, Canada, China, Great Britain, Italy, Japan and Romania.

Who on Team USA will be competing in what events in the women's gymnastics event?

Vault:

Simone Biles

Jade Carey

Jordan Chiles

Uneven Bars:

Simone Biles

Jordan Chiles

Suni Lee

Balance Beam:

Simone Biles

Jordan Chiles

Suni Lee

Floor Exercise:

Simone Biles

Jordan Chiles

Suni Lee

When does Simone Biles compete next at the Olympics?

Biles will compete in the women's team final on July 30 and then is expected to compete in the individual all-around final and then most of the individual apparatus events.

When is the next Team USA women's gymnastics event?

July 30 - Women's team final: The women's team final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 30. You can watch it on NBC and stream every apparatus on Peacock.

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET/ 9:15 a.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 1 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. ET/7:20 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m.on Monday, Aug. 5 on NBC and Peacock.

Where to watch women's gymnastics

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC New York, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.