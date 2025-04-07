Newark Airport

FAA delays flights into Newark Airport over air traffic control tech issues

Teterboro Airport is also impacted by the technical issue

By NBC New York Staff

Passengers flying into Newark Airport on Monday afternoon are facing the possibility of lengthy delays amid air traffic control tech issues.

The FAA is slowing arrivals into both Newark Liberty and Teterboro airports in New Jersey "due to air traffic control frequency issues," according to the FAA.

The FAA said technicians are working to address the issue.

As of 5:15 p.m., the ground delay was leading to delays average 146 minutes due to the "equipment outage," according to the FAA's airport status website. The maximum delay could be much longer, the FAA reports.

The site said earlier delays stretched an average of more than three hours.

