A 30-year old woman was the victim of a terrifying attempted sexual assault as she was on a Manhattan subway platform, according to police.

The alleged attack occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday as the victim was waiting for a northbound F train at the East Broadway station in the Lower East Side. When the suspect, who has not yet been identified, came up behind her, the woman tried to escape by going up the escalator, police said.

The man followed her, forcefully pulled her pants down and tried to sexually assault her, according to police.

As she was fighting back, the victim tried to call for help on her cellphone, but police said the man took her phone and threw is over the other side of the escalator.

The suspect took off before he could further assault the woman, whom police said was not injured.

Video from after the incident showed the alleged attacker calmly walk out of the subway station.

Although MTA and city officials have said subway crime is at it's second lowest level in 27 years, riders don't entirely feel safe. An Emerson College poll found that nearly half of all registered voters felt the subways are becoming less safe.

The suspect is believed to be about 5'4". Anyone who recognizes the man or knows anything about him or his whereabouts is urged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers.