As Simone Biles was fighting through a leg injury Sunday in Paris, U.S. gymnastics teammate Jade Carey had her own hurdle to clear.

Carey revealed to Olympics.com after Sunday’s qualifying session that her abnormally inconsistent performance was not due to nerves, but due to sickness.

“I just have not been feeling well the past few days and haven’t been able to eat or anything,” Carey said.

SEE MORE: Simone Biles' gritty performance helps U.S. take lead during Olympic qualifications

During her floor routine, Carey made several unusual mistakes, most notably on her final tumbling pass. She appeared to get lost in the air during what should have been a double tuck, opting for a single tuck and then rolling onto her back and out of bounds. The reigning Olympic floor champion finished last out of all floor competitors with a score of 10.633 and will not get the opportunity to defend her Tokyo title.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“I had, like, no energy today and didn’t really have a sense of what was going on in my head. So, I just kind of wanted people to know that so, they know that there’s actually something wrong,” Carey said.

Despite that, Carey bounced back on vault with a score of 14.433, good enough to put her through to the vault final alongside Biles. Carey’s mom, Danielle, might have been the most nervous person in the whole building:

Jade Carey’s mom had the sweetest reaction to her vault. ❤️ #ParisOlympics



📺: NBC, E! & Peacock pic.twitter.com/z9emjE4Tel — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2024

The women's team final is Tuesday, July 30, and the women's vault final will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3.