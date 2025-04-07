SoHo

Woman slashed in neck with glass bottle on SoHo street, police sources say

By Jessica Cunnington

NBC New York

A woman was slashed in the neck by an attacker with a glass bottle on a Manhattan sidewalk, according to police sources.

The woman was near the corner of Wooster Street and Broome Street in SoHo around 3 p.m. Monday when she was attacked, police said. She suffered a slash wound to her neck and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

The attacker allegedly used part of a glass bottle as a weapon, police sources said.

A witness told NBC New York he saw a man with two glass bottles walking along Broome Street with two bottles in his hand. He allegedly bashed a woman over the head with one of the bottles, and the woman ran off. He then launched his attack on the other woman, the witness said.

Police sources said one person was in custody, but any information regarding possible charges was not immediately available.

