With the pressure on, Suni Lee stepped up to the uneven bars last, knowing she'd have to turn in a near-perfect routine in order to get back onto the podium.

Three years ago, the 21-year-old took bronze in the same event at the Tokyo Games. At Sunday's event final, Lee was the only member of Team USA competing in the individual event following qualifications last week.

The women's uneven bars final was a nail-biter from start to finish. Of the eight athletes competing, two fell from the bars during their routines.

Despite those falls, Lee still had stiff competition. As she waited on the sidelines, Kaylia Nemour of Algeria and Qiu Qiyuan of China turned in high scores of 15.700 and 15.500, respectively.

Lee knew that she had to do better than Belgium's Nina Derwael, who had earned a 14.766.

It wouldn't be impossible. During these Games, Lee had already turned in three different uneven bar performances and reached a high score of 14.866.

Lee delivered a thrilling final uneven bars performance and a score of 14.800, just enough to slide into third place and clinch the bronze medal. All of her Team USA teammates could see seen cheering her on from the stands.

"I think this one just meant so much more because last Olympics I got the bronze medal, but it obviously wasn't the routine I wanted," she said moments after winning bronze. "This time I was like 'even if I make podium and I get third place, whatever, it's better than the routine I did last time.'"

The uneven bars bronze is her third medal in Paris, but she's still not done. Lee will compete again on Monday in the balance beam finals.

