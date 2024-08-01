It's the sixth straight year Team USA's women's gymnastics team has claimed gold at the Olympics individual all-around. Carly Patterson won in 2004, followed by Nastia Liukin in 2008, Gabby Douglas in 2012, Simone Biles in 2016, Sunisa Lee in 2020 and now — for a second time — Biles in 2024.

The two-time champion stunned on the vault, executing a Yurchenko double pike — now known as the Biles II. The move is considered the toughest vault in women's gymnastics.

Simone Biles executed a Yurchenko double pike vault on her way to winning gold in the women's all-around final.

Lee nailed her uneven bars routine, coming just behind Algeria's Kaylia's Nemour with a score of 14.866.

2020 Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee dazzled on the uneven bars on her way to claiming bronze in the women's individual all-around final in Paris.

Though Lee wobbled on the beam, she recovered and finished cleanly.

Though Lee wobbled on the beam, she recovered and finished cleanly.

And with an electric floor routine, Biles secured her second all-around gold medal, edging out Brazil's Rebeca Andrade by 1.199 points overall.

The crowd exploded after watching Simone Biles' electric floor routine in her final rotation to secure the all-around gold medal.